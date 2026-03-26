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CS Duale advocates for regional digital-sharing with ECSA-HC

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

By Muraya Kamunde

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday advocated for the effective use of technology in healthcare with the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC).

CS Duale said the move will promote the advancement of digital health interoperability and harmonised regional data-sharing standards, positioning ECSA-HC as a key platform for coordination.

Speaking after holding bilateral talks with the ECSA-HC delegation led by Ntuli Kapologwe at Afya House, the Health Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening regional health collaboration.

The discussions further aligned Kenya’s priorities with resolutions of the 76th Health Ministers Conference, with a focus on Universal Health Coverage, primary healthcare, and digital health transformation.

The meeting also placed a strong emphasis on sustainable health financing—highlighting pooled funding, blended finance, and public-private partnerships as critical to reducing donor dependence. Both sides also underscored the need to strengthen regional health emergency preparedness through early warning systems, coordinated response mechanisms, and cross-border collaboration.

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On health workforce development, the CS pointed to ongoing investments in training and retention, while encouraging regional cooperation on skills recognition and mobility.

Kenya also highlighted its ambition to position itself as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing through policy harmonisation and resilient supply chains.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s support for ECSA-HC and called for strengthened partnerships, accountability, and regular progress reviews, noting ongoing regional initiatives including the World Bank-funded Health Emergency Preparedness Project implemented with ECSA-HC and IGAD.

The meeting was attended by Mary Muthoni, Patrick Amoth, alongside ECSA-HC officials Dr. Evelyne Wesangula and Dr. Khalid Azam.

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