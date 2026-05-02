Uhuru rejects calls to exit politics, vows to remain vocal on national issues

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended his continued engagement in political matters, dismissing calls for him to withdraw from public life following his retirement.

The retired President maintains that he has the right to speak on national issues and support his political party, Jubilee.

Speaking via phone during a Jubilee Party conference in Narok County on Saturday, which also served as a homecoming ceremony for Moitalel Ole Kenta following his election as Jubilee Secretary-General, Uhuru stated that retired leaders both locally and globally continue to engage in political discourse and party activities without being obliged to remain silent.

“Ukienda Amerika, akina Barack Obama bado wanatetea vyama vyao.Huo ni ukweli. Kwa nini mimi kila saa waniambie siwezi ongea?” he questioned. “Eti nijifungie nyumbani, siwezi hata kwenda harusi, mazishi ya rafiki, au hata kutembelea mtu, eti ninyamaze kama bubu, na niko na macho na masikio.”

Uhuru drew parallels with past political practices in Kenya, citing former President Daniel arap Moi’s continued involvement in politics after retirement.

“Baada ya kustaafu, Moi aliendelea kufanya siasa na sisi, ikiwemo kampeni za uchaguzi, na hakuna mtu aliuliza. Mimi nikiongea maneno mawili matatu, naambiwa wewe umestaafu, nenda nyumbani. Kwa nini hawakuambia mzee Moi aende nyumbani?” he noted, questioning the inconsistent expectations directed at him.

“Nakumbuka wakati tulikuwa KANU na mzee Moi, tulipiga kampeni ya katiba ya Chungwa na Ndizi na tukashinda, na mzee Moi hakutishwa. Mzee Moi alikuwa anazunguka nasi akipiga siasa na kueleza wananchi kwa nini hiyo katiba ilikuwa mbaya,” he explained.

Uhuru, who remains the party leader of Jubilee, clarified that his participation does not amount to active pursuit of political office.

“Mimi kwa ukweli siko kwa active politics, lakini nina haki ya kutetea na kusimama na chama changu. Mimi hakuna kiti yeyote mimi natafuta, lakini mimi ni mwanachama wa Jubilee, kwa hali, kwa mali, na kwa damu,” he said, reiterating that his role is limited to defending his party and addressing issues affecting the country.

Uhuru took the opportunity to criticise individuals he accused of interfering with Jubilee Party affairs, calling for respect for political party autonomy within Kenya’s multiparty democracy framework.

“Taifa la Kenya ni taifa ambalo tunaheshimu demokrasia… wengine badala ya kwenda kuuza sera za vyama vyao, kazi yao ni kuingilia mipangilio ya vyama vingine,” he stated, emphasising that Jubilee has clear leadership.

“Tunajua viongozi wetu wa chama cha Jubilee ni akina Ole Kenta, Matiang’i, na wengine. Hawa vinyangarika wengine wapotee, waende wakauze mayai yao kwingine.”

Uhuru further expressed his support for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, describing him as a strong administrator and backing his potential presidential ambitions.

“Kifaru wa kazi, Mheshimiwa Fred Matiang’i, namfahamu kwa siasa kidogo, lakini kwa kazi hamna mwingine kama yeye. Ikifika mambo ya kazi ya kuhudumia watu na kupambana na ufisadi, Matiang’i anaweza,” he said.

Uhuru’s remarks come amid renewed calls from a section of leaders in Kenya Kwanza who have accused him of promoting the opposition agenda in the country, thus undermining his successor, President William Ruto.