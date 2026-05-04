Police hunt masterminds behind weapons seized along Thika–Garissa Highway

Authorities are now pursuing critical leads to identify those behind a cache of ammunition that was being transported by a bus intercepted at Kanyonyoo along the Thika–Garissa Highway.

The bus, registration number KCW 208A, belonging to Buscar Sacco, was en route from Lamu to Nairobi when it was flagged down Sunday for a routine check by a multi-agency security team thwarting what could have been a serious security threat.

A search of the vehicle’s boot led officers to a suspicious blue metallic box. Upon opening it, they uncovered the haul: 19 rounds of 7.62x51mm G3 live ammunition, 116 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 live ammunition, two empty AK-47 magazines, two machetes, a complete set of GSU ceremonial attire, two GSU combat jackets, three jungle green trousers, a GSU red beret, among other items.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the box had been booked as a parcel at the Mokowe booking office in Lamu County, destined for Nairobi, without any sender details attached—raising serious concerns.

The driver, Said Abdulrazak Ahmed Abadalla, and the conductor, Bernard Ochieng Odhiambo, are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations as authorities work to dismantle the criminal network.