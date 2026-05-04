Local NewsNEWS

Police hunt masterminds behind weapons seized along Thika–Garissa Highway

Preliminary investigations indicate that the metallic box had been booked as a parcel in Lamu destined for Nairobi without any sender details attached

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Authorities are now pursuing critical leads to identify those behind a cache of ammunition that was being transported by a bus intercepted at Kanyonyoo along the Thika–Garissa Highway.

The bus, registration number KCW 208A, belonging to Buscar Sacco, was en route from Lamu to Nairobi when it was flagged down Sunday for a routine check by a multi-agency security team thwarting what could have been a serious security threat.

A search of the vehicle’s boot led officers to a suspicious blue metallic box. Upon opening it, they uncovered the haul: 19 rounds of 7.62x51mm G3 live ammunition, 116 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 live ammunition, two empty AK-47 magazines, two machetes, a complete set of GSU ceremonial attire, two GSU combat jackets, three jungle green trousers, a GSU red beret, among other items.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the box had been booked as a parcel at the Mokowe booking office in Lamu County, destined for Nairobi, without any sender details attached—raising serious concerns.

The driver, Said Abdulrazak Ahmed Abadalla, and the conductor, Bernard Ochieng Odhiambo, are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations as authorities work to dismantle the criminal network.

 

Ruto signs landmark laws to tackle corruption, protect vulnerable
Venezuelans in tense wait for election results
Putin lays out his terms for ceasefire in Ukraine
Kenya police to arrive in Haiti in ‘three weeks’
Nutritionists advocating for policy review for working breastfeeding mothers
Ruto urges World leaders to embrace technological change to promote efficiency
Researchers push for region-tailored vaccines to tackle African Swine Fever
Ruto dismisses claims of Kenya’s meddling in Sudan conflict
Sakaja to expand “Dishi Na County” feeding program to informal schools
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Oscars says AI actors and writing cannot win awards
Next Article Kenyan innovator wins Global citizen award
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Jet fuel theft busted at Wilson airport, suspects arrested
Local News NEWS
Samsung family pays off record $8bn inheritance tax bill
Business International Business
EXPLAINER: How Hantavirus, spread by rodents, affects lungs and kidneys
County News NEWS
WHO alert as Hantavirus infection on cruise ship leaves three dead
Africa County News

You May also Like

Africa

China actively promoting international cooperation on cross-border flow of data

County NewsNEWS

Lobby group launches campaign to boost peace, security cooperation in Mandera

County NewsNEWS

Busia County launches policies to combat malnutrition

County News

Busia: Suspected terrorist jailed for 30 years in prison

Show More