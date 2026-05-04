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Box Office roundup: ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ debuts 20 years after the first

'Devil Wears Prada 2' and 'Michael' are still available to watch in Kenyan cinemas

AFP
By AFP
2 Min Read

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” debuted at the top of the box office this weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday, 20 years after the hit original took audiences inside the cutthroat world of haute couture.

The sequel sees Anne Hathaway’s character return to work under tyrannical editor Miranda Priestly, portrayed again by Meryl Streep, as their fashion magazine faces an existential crisis.

Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt also return as leads, while a host of A-list additions and celebrity cameos round out the star-studded cast.

Released by 20th Century Fox and with returning director David Frankel, the film took in $77 million in the US and Canadian market, according to Exhibitor Relations.

“This is a sensational opening for a comedy drama,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, noting “very good” reviews and themes of power, image and success that “are more recognisable and relevant today than ever.”

Streep won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in her first turn as Miranda Priestly, who is not-so-subtly based on longtime “Vogue” chief Anna Wintour.

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Last week’s box office winner, “Michael,” the biopic about late superstar Michael Jackson, fell to second place but still took in $54 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and distributed by Lionsgate, the film chronicles the legendary artist’s rise from a child star to one of the world’s most famous pop icons.

In the starring role is Jaafar Jackson, the pop star’s nephew.

Following a whopping $97 million debut last weekend in North America, the movie has taken in over $423 million at the global box office.

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