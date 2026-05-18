County NewsNEWS

Police mount patrols as towns remain deserted

KNA
By KNA
1 Min Read
Laikipia East OCPD Daniel Kitavi and other police officers conduct patrols

Authorities in Nanyuki have intensified security operations to maintain law and order as fuel hike protests begin in different parts of the country.

Patrick Muli told the Kenya News Agency on Monday that security agencies had mounted patrols across the county to ensure smooth operations and deter criminal activities.

Muli, however, noted that there was minimal activity reported in the region despite the nationwide demonstrations.

The administrator assured business owners that their property would be protected, saying both uniformed and undercover police officers had been deployed and placed on high alert.

He also warned against vandalism during the protests, urging residents to immediately report individuals suspected of engaging in criminal activities under the guise of peaceful demonstrations.

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