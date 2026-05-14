NACADA study uncovers synthetic drug threat and secret labs in Kenya

A groundbreaking wastewater analysis commissioned by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has revealed the emergence of synthetic drugs and small-scale clandestine drug laboratories in Kenya, raising concerns over changing patterns of drug abuse across the country.

The study, conducted in 12 hotspot counties, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Eldoret, analysed 152 wastewater samples and confirmed the presence of three new psychoactive substances (NPS): alpha-ethyltryptamine, benzofurans, and synthetic cathinones, commonly referred to as “bath salts.”

Researchers also detected methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), psilocybin, DMT, cocaine, and heroin, which, according to NACADA, indicates a dangerous transition from traditional narcotics to synthetic and chemically modified substances.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the findings provide clear evidence that synthetic drugs are gaining ground in Kenyan communities.

“This study provides concrete evidence that synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances are gaining a foothold in our communities. The detection of clandestine laboratory activity related to methamphetamine, MDMA, and synthetic cathinones is particularly alarming,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

He emphasised the urgent need for Kenya to modernise its anti-drug response mechanisms.

“We must move beyond traditional plant-based drug enforcement and urgently establish a National Wastewater Drug Surveillance and Early Warning System to detect and respond to these emerging threats before they escalate further,” he said.

The report also revealed widespread contamination of illicit drugs with dangerous adulterants. Heroin samples contained caffeine, dextromethorphan, chloroquine, and diazepam, while cocaine samples tested positive for levamisole, ketamine, and racemethorphan.

According to NACADA, the presence of these substances significantly increases the risk of overdose, organ failure, severe toxicity, and long-term health complications.

“The presence of adulterants like levamisole and ketamine significantly increases overdose risks and toxicity. We are calling on the Ministry of Health to establish an Adulterant Alert System and scale up naloxone distribution programs to reduce opioid-related deaths,” Dr. Omerikwa added.

The study further identified an increase in poly-drug use, with users combining heroin with diazepam or cannabis, and alcohol with flunitrazepam, commonly known as Rohypnol.

Researchers recommended that the Ministry of Health revise treatment guidelines to shift from single-substance treatment approaches to integrated poly-drug management models.

NACADA also called for stricter regulation of prescription drugs due to the rising abuse of diazepam and tramadol.

“We need to strengthen regulation of prescription drugs. Diazepam and Tramadol are prescription drugs, yet they are being abused. The relevant agencies need stronger powers and regulations to sanction those participating in this trade,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

Other recommendations in the report include bolstering the Government Chemist’s forensic capabilities, introducing precursor chemical tracking systems to disrupt illicit supply chains, and launching targeted prevention campaigns in universities and nightlife settings.

NACADA Board Chair Dr. Stephen Mairori described the study as a major milestone in evidence-based responses to drug abuse.

“Today marks a significant milestone in strengthening evidence-based responses to drug and substance abuse. This report reaffirms NACADA’s commitment to safeguarding the health of Kenyans and embracing science-driven approaches in tackling evolving national challenges,” said Dr. Mairori.

He noted that wastewater analysis provides near real-time data on drug consumption trends within communities and enhances Kenya’s national drug surveillance capacity.

“Research is at the core of what we do. Through this study, we have adopted wastewater analysis as a complementary tool to traditional methods. It provides near real-time objective data on drug consumption patterns within communities and represents a major step forward in Kenya’s national drug surveillance capacity,” he said.

Dr. Mairori emphasised that the report resulted from collaboration between government chemists, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, water and sewage companies, researchers, and other agencies.

“Drug and substance abuse is multidimensional and demands a coordinated all-of-government and all-of-society response,” he said.

He added that the findings would help shape future policy, prevention programmes, and public awareness campaigns.

“At NACADA, we view this report not as a conclusion but as a foundation that bridges scientific innovation and policy action. The insights generated will inform programs, shape public awareness campaigns, and guide stakeholder engagement,” Dr. Mairori said.

He further warned that the country’s anti-drug response must continually evolve alongside emerging threats.

“The landscape of drug and substance abuse is constantly evolving. Our response must therefore be proactive, informed, and collaborative,” he said.