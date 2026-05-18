Waiguru intensifies Ruto’s 2027 re-election campaign

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has intensified campaign for the re-election of President William Ruto with a call for Kenyans to give United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a first round win for the Presidency.

Waiguru said the opposition will be no match to President Ruto come 2027 elections adding that the ‘Two Term’ campaigns are gaining momentum because of the overwhelming support from Kenyans.

The second term Governor who took the Ruto re-election campaign to Kwale, Coast region, said Ruto has a solid support across all the region.

“This is only the beginning. We are going round the country to ensure President Ruto wins in the first round because the opposition has no plan for Kenyans apart from politics,” she added.

Waiguru asked Kenyans to reject divisive and tribal politics allegedly being advanced by the opposition.

Speaking during a women empowerment programme in Mavumbo Ward, Kwale County, Waiguru reaffirmed her loyalty to the ruling UDA party and dismissed speculation suggesting she was planning to exit.

“I remain firmly in UDA and firmly in government. We are focused on supporting President Ruto because he is developing Kenya equally without discrimination,” she said.

Waiguru also clarified recent media reports linking her to an apology directed at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following his impeachment, saying it was being twisted by the opposition for their own political gain.

“I never apologised to any individual. I only said that if there are people who felt wronged by the government, then we regret that feeling. That should not be twisted into politics,” Waiguru stated.

Waiguru said President Ruto had demonstrated commitment to equitable development across the country and urged Kenyans to remain patient as the government implements its development agenda.

“The President has a plan for this country and we can already see development reaching every part of Kenya at a good pace. Progress takes time and wananchi should give him the opportunity to fully implement his agenda,” Waiguru said.

The Kirinyaga governor also drummed up support for Governor Fatuma Achani, praising her leadership and development record in Kwale County.

“I have been to Kwale before and witnessed the transformation Governor Achani has achieved, from the oncology centre to her outstanding investment in ECDE. She has proven that women are capable leaders and she deserves a second term,” Waiguru said.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, in her remarks, noted that Waiguru was now ready for a bigger national leadership role after serving in various senior government positions.

“She has served as Cabinet Secretary, Governor and became the first female Chairperson of the Council of Governors.

She has distinguished herself nationally and deserves an even greater leadership role in future,” Achani added.

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa) also rallied support for President Ruto and Governor Achani, saying the cooperation between ODM and UDA leaders had accelerated development and legislative processes that directly benefit ordinary Kenyans.

“President Ruto has supported development at the Coast in a big way and the cooperation between ODM and UDA has helped leaders pass laws that ease the burden on wananchi, including measures touching on fuel prices.

Those in opposition want the country to fail so that they can gain political mileage,” Abdulswamad said.

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho reiterated support for President Ruto while maintaining that ODM leaders remained committed to working together for the country’s development.

“We are supporting President Ruto because leadership is about working together for Kenyans. Since appointing me as Cabinet Secretary, the President has shown commitment to ensuring mining becomes a major source of income for residents at the Coast,” Joho said.

Joho further noted that the Coast region equally had capable leaders who could pursue national leadership in future.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot urged Kwale residents to continue supporting the government, saying the Kenya Kwanza administration was committed to equitable development across all regions.

“We want every part of Kenya to benefit equally from development regardless of how they voted. Some people in the opposition wanted government projects treated like shares in a company reserved for certain regions only, but we believe in equitable development for all Kenyans,” Cheruiyot said.

The event brought together national and county leaders from across the country, with speakers using the platform to rally support for President Ruto’s re-election bid while calling for unity and continued support for women leadership.