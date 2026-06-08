Police officer turned Love Island US contestant faces backlash

For one Love Island USA contestant, the drama started before even entering the villa.

The decision by a police officer in the US state of Pennsylvania to leave the force and chase love on one of the country’s most popular reality TV shows has ignited tempers and become the talk of the town in his hometown of Bethlehem.

After Sean Reifel was announced as a cast member of the dating show last week, the mayor of the city of 75,000 residents expressed frustration over his departure – less than a year after he’d joined the department.

“I never thought I’d see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer,” Mayor J. William Reynolds said.

“Our police department spent a lot of time training, and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy,” the mayor said, according to Fox8.

The vacant position cannot be filled until next year, he added.

Reifel’s former boss, Police Chief Michelle Kott, told the BBC that while the department respects his decision, “I would be less than candid if I didn’t acknowledge my disappointment in losing another police officer”.

Kott said that with Reifel’s resignation, the department now has 16 officer vacancies. He has noted Reifel’s decision was not a good look.

“Law enforcement agencies across the United States continue to face significant recruiting and retention challenges, and every vacancy affects our organisation and the community we serve,” the police chief added.

The drama caused a stir among residents in the area known for its lush greenery, colonial architecture and industrial history.

Kristine Ruff, a small business owner who lives in the area, was getting her hair done at a local salon.

Ruff recounted the salon owner saying, “Oh my God, did you hear? One of the contestants is from Bethlehem. He’s a cop. I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s crazy.'”

Ruff, whose kids go to school in Bethlehem, told the BBC she immediately texted her sister, who said: “Yeah, we were just talking about it.'”

Everyone in the area is “sending the show clips from Instagram to each other, saying, like, ‘Can you believe that it’s a local guy that’s on the show?'” Ruff said.

But the controversy with local officials has seeped into the excitement. Ruff said she’s watching the show this season as Bethlehem is thrust into the national spotlight.

“Listen, I wish there was a different reason why we’re being put on the map,” she quipped. But, “if it gets more people to learn about this pretty part of the country, then I’m OK with that.”

Residents in one community Facebook group appeared divided over the evolving saga.

“This is such a great opportunity for him. I understand the older people think it’s silly (and that’s OK), but this little appearance could potentially set him up for life!” one community member wrote.

“Truthfully, the mayor should be ashamed of himself. The fact that this man put his life on the line for HIS city and then be criticised… don’t criticise a man who has kept us safe,” the person continued.

Another resident wrote, “Good for him. You do you boo!!”

Others weren’t so supportive, some arguing they had paid tax dollars to help train him.

One person said the content of this type of show was not “becoming of a police officer”.

“It’s all about the work ethic,” another person remarked, noting this is a short-term opportunity that could impact his career. “I doubt any police department anywhere is gonna put any more energy into him after what he did to his previous department, which is let them hang low.”

Reifel’s family has taken to social media to defend him, arguing the claims that taxpayers wasted money on his training were overblown.

His sister, Brice Marie, said the city and police force could have used his appearance as an opportunity to “connect with the community, generate positive publicity for the town, and help improve perceptions of law enforcement”.

“Instead, they chose a response that will likely reinforce the stereotypes they should be working to change.”

Reifel’s mother, Beth Reifel Bow, also chimed in on social media, explaining statements by city leaders that they had paid for his training in the police academy were inflated. She said he had already worked as an officer before moving to Bethlehem and had some training.

“I’m not saying they didn’t do any training, but they also weren’t fully honest about all the details,” she said.

Bow said she is proud of her son. “It is a brave decision to put yourself out there to find love under the microscope of the world.”

The Peacock reality series, a spinoff of the popular UK show, films in real time while episodes air almost daily. The season premiere on Tuesday introduced viewers across the US – and globe – to Reifel.

In the first episode, he talked about his work on the force, telling viewers that working as an officer makes “you feel like you made a difference” each day.

He also shared a story about a woman in his community calling him “officer sexy pants”, which he says was a “hit at work”.

“I’m not a model, not an actor, I’m a police officer actually,” Reifel said. “You could be having the worst day of your life, and I’ll just help you sift through that.”

‘On Love Island’, the grand prize is $100,000 (Ksh. 12.9m), though the bigger prize is typically the fame and notoriety that comes with becoming an islander – including the lucrative brand deals and overnight influencer status on social media.

Reifel was sworn into the Bethlehem Police Department in August 2025, according to a post on the department’s social media.

The starting salary for an officer in Bethlehem is just under $70,000 (Ksh.9m), according to the department’s website.