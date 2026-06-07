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Hundreds of captives freed from Boko Haram mountain hideout

BBC
By BBC
3 Min Read

At least 360 people kidnapped by Boko Haram jihadists from a mainly Muslim community in Nigeria’s north-eastern Borno state in March have been freed from a remote mountain hideout.

The circumstances of how they were freed are disputed. The army says it had launched an unprecedented intelligence-led operation that had been weeks in the planning and taken the Islamist militants by surprise.

But a local group, the Borno South Youth Initiative, says it mediated the unconditional release, putting the number of those freed at 416.

Mass abductions by armed groups for ransom have become a common tactic in Nigeria in recent years – and though it is illegal to pay ransoms, it does happen.

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Boko Haram infamously kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls from the village of Chibok in 2014 – around 90 of whom remain missing.

At the time the group forced its captives into sexual slavery, domestic servitude or used them as suicide bombers.

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But a range of groups across Nigeria now use kidnapping to raise funds, focusing on soft targets such as schools, churches, mosques and remote villages.

Analysts say ransom payments by desperate families, intermediaries or, in some cases, state authorities have fuelled the abductions.

Military spokesperson Lt-Col Haruna M Sani described the assault on Boko Haram’s Mandara mountain hideout, “under cover of darkness”, as one of the military’s “most significant hostage rescue operations” in the north-east.

“Faced with the speed, precision, and overwhelming combat power of the advancing troops, several insurgents abandoned their positions and fled into surrounding mountainous terrain, while others surrendered,” he said in a statement.

The authorities say the hostages are receiving medical care.

“Sadly, two infants died due to exhaustion from prolonged captivity and harsh terrain,” Daniel Bwala, a special adviser to President Bola Tinubu, posted on X.

He said the government, which has been coming under fierce criticism for the widespread insecurity across Nigeria, commended the troops.

The captives are from around Ngoshe, a mainly Muslim community near the border with Cameroon.

In early March, the area came under attack from Boko Haram fighters reportedly as people were breaking their Ramadan fast.

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