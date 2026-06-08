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‘Michael’ becomes Lionsgate’s highest-grossing film with $898M

Industry observers now expect 'Michael' to become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has become the highest-grossing film in Lionsgate’s history, earning nearly $900 million worldwide and surpassing some of the studio’s most successful franchises, according to American entertainment industry publication Deadline.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, the film has grossed approximately $898 million globally after seven weeks in cinemas.

Of that total, around $354 million has come from North America, while international markets have contributed more than $543 million.

The achievement sees Michael overtake two of Lionsgate’s biggest blockbusters: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which earned $865 million worldwide, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, which made $868.5 million globally.

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The film has performed particularly strongly overseas.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, it has earned more than $68 million, while France has contributed $54.5 million and Germany $34.3 million.

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Brazil has generated $32.2 million, making Michael Universal Pictures’ highest-grossing film ever in that market.

Australia has added $30.7 million, while Mexico, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands have also delivered strong results.

Russia has emerged as another significant market, with the film earning close to $10 million there through local distributor Volga.

The biopic has already surpassed the box office totals of Bohemian Rhapsody in several major territories, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Australia.

It also overtook Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic in North America just 16 days after release.

Industry observers now expect Michael to become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time.

To do so, it must pass the $911 million global total earned by Bohemian Rhapsody, the Oscar-winning film about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Importantly, Michael has not yet opened in Japan, one of Michael Jackson’s strongest international markets. The country is scheduled to receive the film on June 12. Japan was the second-biggest overseas market for Jackson’s 2009 concert documentary This Is It, contributing roughly $57 million.

Several other Asian territories have also yet to make a significant contribution compared to the film’s major Western markets, meaning additional growth remains possible.

Figures from Deadline
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