Politician, Lawyer in dispute over a prime Karen property

A Multi-Million Prime Property located in Karen, Nairobi County, which is at the centre of dispute between politician Agnes Kariuki Kagure and Senior Lawyer Guy Spencer Elm has reached at a climax stage at the High Court.

When the matter came for hearing before Justice Lilian Kimani, City Lawyer Conrad Maloba representing the Defendant Agnes Kagure put Guy Spencer on task to explain how he obtained a will from the deceased Rodger Brian Robison who died in 2012 whose property is in dispute.

The senior advocate of the High Court Guy Spencer claimed he was the only executor and representative of the late Rodger Brian and holds all the original documents of the suit properties since 24th March, 1997.

However during cross examination by Lawyer Conrad Maloba, Spencer admitted that neither the will nor the title deed had not been certified by the relevant authorities as required by the law.

“I do not have faith with investigators. I was the sole executor of the properties according to the will of the deceased,” said Spencer

The court was told that Spencer had declined to submit the copy of the will, title deed and other relevant documents to the Director of Criminal Investigations DCI upon a complaint filed by the defendant (Kagure).

Maloba told the trial Judge the property was purchased by his client Agnes Kariuki Kagure from the deceased Rodger Bryan.

The court was also informed Agnes Kagure had never been charged before a court of law over the said suit properties but Spencer was charged in September 7, 2017 with several counts of forgery, uttering of forged documents, demanding property upon forgery testamentary instruments where the matter stems.

Maloba wants the High court to make a rule that the documents held by lawyer Spencer over the suit property is a forgery. Whereas, Spencer is urging the court to admit him as the owner of the suit properties saying the title deed held by the defendant is a forgery.

The hearing will continue on October 21st and 27th, 2026.