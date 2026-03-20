Kenya underscores Africa’s growing appeal as global energy investment hub

Kenya has underscored Africa’s growing appeal as a global energy investment destination noting that the continent’s energy future is not just a development agenda, but a compelling investment case.

With over 90% of electricity generated from renewable sources, Kenya continues to demonstrate that clean energy can power growth, industry, and opportunity at scale.

Speaking at the Powering Africa Summit in Washington DC, PS Energy, Alex Wachira highlighted how strong policy frameworks, digital innovation, and private sector participation are unlocking bankable opportunities across the energy value chain.

“From mobile-enabled revenue collection and smart metering to competitive procurement and Public Private Partnership models, Kenya is creating a transparent, efficient, and investor-ready energy market,” PS said.

PS Wachira noted that as countries strengthen governance, embrace technology, and deploy innovative financing, Africa is increasingly positioning itself as a reliable and profitable destination for global energy investments, powering industries, communities, and shared prosperity.

The PS stressed that developing sufficient electricity baseload (continuously on power such as geothermal, hydro, thermal) to support intermittent renewable energy such as wind and solar, while expanding access and strengthening the grid, remains key to unlocking Kenya’s and indeed Africa’s growth.

On his part, the Kenya Power & Lighting Company, Managing Director & CEO, Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror remarked that as demand rises, investment in transmission and alignment with generation will be critical for a stable and efficient system.

“Electricity is not just power, it is the foundation of economic transformation. For Kenya and across Africa, the focus must be on building resilient systems that support growth, industrialisation, and long-term energy security, ” said Siror.

He added that Africa’s opportunity to leverage a balanced energy mix to secure its energy future, saying it presents a clear opportunity for partners and investors to support Africa’s journey towards a stable and future-ready energy system.