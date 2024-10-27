Preparations for KPSEA, KCSE examinations complete

Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang has assured that all preparations and plans for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations scheduled to start tomorrow (Monday) are in place.

The PS said the KCSE and KPSEA candidates have been adequately prepared and given a conducive environment by their teachers in readiness for the national examinations.

“We are satisfied that our candidates have been fully prepared to show us what they have learned, I assure them that they will be assessed and examined on what they have been taught, and not on anything outside what they have learned,” said the PS while on an inspection tour of Malel primary school in Kapseret constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

He also stated that no armed security guards would be present to protect KPSEA candidates during the examination period from Monday to Wednesday to give the students as relaxed an environment as possible.

“We will let our teachers supervise the KPSEA candidates as they have been doing for the 60% the students have already been assessed on, this is to ensure our children do the examinations as relaxed as possible,” said the PS.

For the high stakes form four examinations, Dr. Belio said they would work closely with officers from the Interior Ministry to ensure the examinations go on smoothly and in a safe environment without any malpractices.

“For the Form four candidates we have been working closely with the Principals and heads of schools to prepare the children, I want to tell the students that they will be assessed and examined on what they have learned, and nothing will come out of what they have learned,” added Dr. Belio was accompanied by Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Thiringi.

More than 1.3m candidates will be sitting for the KPSEA examinations while 965,000 will sit for KCSE.