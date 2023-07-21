Nobody will get away with impunity, president Ruto declares

President William Ruto has warned organizers of the ongoing anti-government protests that the government will deal firmly with those intent on subverting the rule of law.

Speaking at Mugoiri girls’ high school in Murang’a County, the president said criminals must be dealt with firmly and decisively.

Observing that Kenya is a democratic country where the right of every individual is respected, Ruto said every Kenyan must reciprocate the gesture by observing the rule of law.

“During the campaigns, we committed to the country that we are going to stop impunity. The same way we promised that police will not engage in extra-judicial killings, is the same way we are committed to making sure that there is no impunity.” Declared the president.

He said his government will ensure that everybody respects the rule of law adding that impunity of any nature irrespective of the authority held or imagined will not be tolerated.

“You cannot introduce impunity, cause mayhem and get away with it,” said the president.

He at the same time commended security agents for the way they have dealt with the protests.

Earlier, deputy president Rigathi Gachagua had lauded the role played by security agents who he said had lived true to their oath of office, to protect life and property.

Saying that the decisions made by the president had brought to an end the politics of blackmail in the county, Gachagua observed that the only route to the presidency is through the ballot.

His sentiments came on a day the three day anti-government protests called by the opposition appeared to have lost steam amid heavy police presence across most major towns.