President Ruto approves pay increment for civil servants

President William Ruto has approved salary increment of between 7 to 10 per cent for civil servants beginning 1st July, 2023.

The President indicated that the increment will apply to civil servants below the level of Principal Secretary.

Speaking during the unveiling of digitized government services on Friday, Ruto put on hold the Salaries Remuneration Commission (SRC) review that had proposed pay rise for state officials including the President, Deputy President, Chief Justice, Cabinet Secretaries among others.

‘I know there is a proposal by the SRC for the increase of salaries of different cadres of both civil servants and other public servants. Because of the economic times we live in, we have approved that salaries of other civil servants can be adjusted beginning tomorrow,” said Ruto.

‘I have instructed the SRC to give us international best practice because we need to reduce the gap between all of us who work for the people of Kenya. We need to make sure that the gap between the person paid the least and the person paid the most is not too big,” he added