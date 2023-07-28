President Ruto asks those behind recent protests to apologise

President William Ruto has asked those behind the recent protests to apologise to the country.

He said it was dishonest for the Opposition to pretend to be concerned about the well-being of the people yet they sponsored demonstrations that led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” he added.

He made the remarks on Friday during the opening of the Kichwa Cha Kati Fish Market in Malindi.

He also led the issuance of cheques to the area’s fishing community in Kilifi County.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa, Salim Mvurya, Kindiki Kithure, Soipan Tuya, Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi, Governors Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), and MPs led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah.

President Ruto assured Kenyans that violence will be ejected from the politics of the country.

He said the Government will take stringent measures to protect the lives and property of Kenyans.

“The Constitution gives us sufficient latitude to engage security agencies to protect everybody’s rights.

The Head of State said it would be a betrayal of the people for the political class to prioritise the selfish interests of leaders.

“The time for elections is over, it is time to serve the people,” he said.

The President said the government has scaled up investment in the Blue Economy to unlock untapped potential at the Coast.

Mvurya said President Ruto will not engage Opposition Leader Raila Odinga in unconstitutional talks.

“We want all dialogue to be within the provisions of the constitution,” he said.

Ichungw’ah said dialogue, if any, between President Ruto and Odinga should only centre on issues affecting Kenyans.

He said there was no need for a foreign mediator for a dialogue about the needs of Kenyans.

“If the things you will talk about are about the people, then it should be done publicly in a public forum,” he said.

The National Assembly Majority Leader said the Opposition’s scheme to frustrate the country and the people to arm-twist the Government will not be rewarded.

“Had they not engaged in violent protests, we would have averted the loss of lives we witnessed,” he added.

Mung’aro asked Kilifi residents to shun violent protests that threaten the economic stability of the county.

“Kilifi is a tourist county, when you engage in violent protests tourists will leave,” he said.

Later in Kilifi Town, the President commissioned the Administration, Classrooms and Twin Laboratory Block At the St Thomas Girls’ Secondary School.

He said girls’ education has the power to transform communities and diminish gender inequality.

“We undertake to disbursing more resources to the grassroots to support learning. This will help our children to fulfill their potential.”

At the Karisa Maitha Stadium, the President also issued titled deeds and awarded citizenship to the Pemba Community.

He said this will give them identity and recognition.

He said the community can now access public services without much struggle.

“This, effectively, ends Pemba Community’s statelessness and marginalisation that has lasted for close to 100 years.”

The official recognition of the Pemba was a pledge Ruto made during his campaigns