President Ruto begins five-day development tour of the Coast

President William Ruto begins a five-day development tour of the Coast region on Thursday with a busy schedule that will be marked by handover of completed projects, inspection of ongoing ones and launch of others.

The President will launch an accelerated issuance of title deeds in Mombasa for all the six counties of the region in an effort to tackle the long-standing land question at the Coast.

At the same time, he will commission the completed Kizingitini Fish Market in Lamu East Constituency, and hand over fishing boats to various groups in Malindi town.

He will also launch last mile electricity projects at Kinango, Lunga Lunga and Diani in Msambweni, Kwale County. Similar projects will be started at Mjanaheri in Magarini, Malindi town, Ganze and Mariakani in Kaloleni, Kilifi County, and at Hindi in Lamu West Constituency.

At the same time, he will commission the completed Mariakani Power Sub-Station in Kaloleni Constituency, Kilifi County.

The President’s itinerary will also take him to Kwale’s Msambweni to commission the completed Diani Modern Market, inspect Hindi Modern Market in Lamu West and lay foundation stones for the construction of such markets in Kinango, Lunga Lunga, Mkuluni Modern Market in Ganze and Makupa Modern Market in Nyali Constituency, Mombasa.

On roads, President Ruto will break ground for the construction of A7 Junction Safirisi-Ndeu road in Lamu West and Tezo-Kakanjuni road in Kilifi North, and also launch the upgrade of the Mjanaheri-Ngomeni road in Magarini.

To boost education infrastructure in the region, the President will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Garsen Teachers Training College in Tana River County.

He will also break ground for the building of student hostels at Lunga Lunga Technical and Vocational College in Kwale County.

In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of student hostels at Pwani University in Kilifi North Constituency.

On affordable housing, President Ruto will inspect the progress of construction works at Mombasa’s Nyali VoK project and also break ground for the Minjila Affordable Housing Project in Garsen, Tana River County.

During the development tour, the President will also lay the foundation stone for the building of Kilifi Stadium in Kilifi town.