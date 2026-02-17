Local News

Ruto backs stronger Nairobi–Beijing ties in Chinese New Year message

The President cites Beijing as a key development partner and advocates for deeper private sector and people-to-people collaboration in 2026.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony for Kenyan President William Ruto at the the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 24, 2025. Photo/Courtesy

President William Ruto has conveyed warm wishes to the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. In his message to the Chinese community in Kenya and around the world, the head of state highlighted China’s significant role in Kenya’s development.

In a statement released on Monday, Ruto expressed goodwill on behalf of the Government and people of Kenya, describing China as “an important development partner of Kenya and a strong voice for the Global South and multilateralism.”

“Kenya recognizes and appreciates the contributions of the Chinese business community in Kenya, a key stakeholder in implementing the outcomes of my successful State Visit to China in 2025 and in advancing the vision of Building a Closer Community with a Shared Future for the New Era,” he stated.

During the visit, agreements were solidified in areas such as infrastructure, trade facilitation, manufacturing, and green energy—sectors that are vital to Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

With 2026 designated as the Year of People-to-People Exchange under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Ruto expressed Kenya’s eagerness for ongoing collaboration with the Chinese private sector. He emphasized the importance of initiatives that strengthen people-to-people connections, including tourism, as well as cultural, educational, and sports activities.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and Principal Secretary for Culture Ummi Bashir also extended their wishes for the Chinese New Year.

In courts: Masengeli to appear in court, ruling on Cohen death inquest
CS Duale flags off 316 nursing graduates after posting fix
Search for Dedan Kimathi’s body continues
IG Koome vows to prosecute financial fraud suspects

“Wishing our Chinese community in Kenya a joyful and prosperous Lunar New Year. May the year ahead bring you health, harmony, and abundant opportunity. Thank you for your contributions to our nation’s enterprise and friendship,” Miano stated.

Bashir noted that China remains one of Kenya’s most valuable bilateral partners and closest allies.

“The Kenya-China friendship is founded on mutual respect, cultural exchange, growing tourism exchange, mutual commitment to strengthening people to people ties and deepening cooperation for sustainable development and shared prosperity,” she added.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti sacks Education CEC Philip Kilonzo
2027 election will be peaceful, assures DP Kindiki
Theft syndicate unearthed following shortage of drugs in Kajiado
Heavy rains as KCSE officially begins countrywide
Push for reforms shouldn’t undermine our peace and stability, Mudavadi tells youth
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Apocalypse Now’ actor Robert Duvall dead at 95
Next Article Coast hotels embrace wellness tourism
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Coast hotels embrace wellness tourism
Entertainment Lifestyle
‘Apocalypse Now’ actor Robert Duvall dead at 95
Entertainment Film
Boniface Mwalii is the lead consultant at Hove Consulting.
When consent ends and the camera begins: Kenya must act on the Yaytseslav scandal
OPINIONS
DPP seeks age verification for female TikToker in Mombasa heroin case
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Gachagua succession debate: Waiguru fronted for DP seat

Local NewsNEWS

Gov’t has not reintroduced cut-off points for university admission, CS Ogamba clarifies

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya chairs IGAD Quartet Ministerial Meeting

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya to strengthen its bilateral ties with Burundi

Show More