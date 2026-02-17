Ruto backs stronger Nairobi–Beijing ties in Chinese New Year message

President William Ruto has conveyed warm wishes to the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. In his message to the Chinese community in Kenya and around the world, the head of state highlighted China’s significant role in Kenya’s development.

In a statement released on Monday, Ruto expressed goodwill on behalf of the Government and people of Kenya, describing China as “an important development partner of Kenya and a strong voice for the Global South and multilateralism.”

“Kenya recognizes and appreciates the contributions of the Chinese business community in Kenya, a key stakeholder in implementing the outcomes of my successful State Visit to China in 2025 and in advancing the vision of Building a Closer Community with a Shared Future for the New Era,” he stated.

During the visit, agreements were solidified in areas such as infrastructure, trade facilitation, manufacturing, and green energy—sectors that are vital to Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

With 2026 designated as the Year of People-to-People Exchange under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Ruto expressed Kenya’s eagerness for ongoing collaboration with the Chinese private sector. He emphasized the importance of initiatives that strengthen people-to-people connections, including tourism, as well as cultural, educational, and sports activities.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and Principal Secretary for Culture Ummi Bashir also extended their wishes for the Chinese New Year.

“Wishing our Chinese community in Kenya a joyful and prosperous Lunar New Year. May the year ahead bring you health, harmony, and abundant opportunity. Thank you for your contributions to our nation’s enterprise and friendship,” Miano stated.

Bashir noted that China remains one of Kenya’s most valuable bilateral partners and closest allies.

“The Kenya-China friendship is founded on mutual respect, cultural exchange, growing tourism exchange, mutual commitment to strengthening people to people ties and deepening cooperation for sustainable development and shared prosperity,” she added.