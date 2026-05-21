Kenya’s Sheila Chajira named 2026 Youth Olympics role model

Kenya’s Sheila Chajira has earned a lofty recognition after being named the 2026 Youth Olympics role model. The Youth Olympics are scheduled in October and November in Dakar Senegal.

Chajira is expected to play a key role in Kenya’s Rugby Africa Women’s Cup quest which will be hosted in Nairobi from 23–31 May.

The 32-year-old Kenyan ace is among 31 experienced senior Olympians who will mentor young athletes in Dakar, playing an integral role in supporting the next generation, a tradition in this event since the very first Youth Olympics took place in Singapore back in 2010.

Chajira who represents Kenya in both formats of the game – is the only African rugby personality among the Athlete Role Models for Dakar.

Another key milestone is that the Dakar Youth Olympics will be the first IOC event to be staged in Africa, and it will also take place under the leadership of the first African president of the IOC, former Zimbabwe swimmer and the continent’s most decorated Olympian, Kirsty Coventry.

Representing Kenya’s women’s Sevens team in two Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020 makes Chajira quite the role model, and she is relishing the opportunity to impart her know-how to budding Olympians in Dakar later this year.

“As a two-time Olympian, I want young athletes to see that the Olympic dream is real and achievable because I’ve lived that journey myself,” Chajira says.

“It doesn’t start on the Olympic stage; it starts with small, consistent steps, discipline, and belief in yourself even when things are tough.

“Through my experience, I hope to inspire them by sharing both the victories and the struggles. I want them to understand that setbacks, losses, and challenges are all part of the process, not the end of it. What matters is how you rise, learn, and keep going.

“In my role as an Athlete Role Model with the International Olympic Committee, I aim to guide and mentor young athletes—helping them prepare not just physically but mentally and emotionally for the journey ahead. These programmes are designed to allow experienced Olympians to share knowledge, offer advice, and support the next generation as they grow in sport and in life.

“Most importantly, I want them to believe that they belong on that global stage. Coming from Africa, I want them to see that their background is not a limitation, it’s a strength. The Olympics are not just for a few; they are for those who dare to dream, commit, and work for it every single day. One day, they won’t just be watching the Olympics—they’ll be part of it.”

Chajira narrated her own unforgettable Olympic experiences, describing them as one of the highlights of her storied rugby career.

“Being an Olympian is something that’s hard to fully put into words… it is a feeling of pride, pressure, purpose, and pure honour all at once,” she says.

“You’re not just competing for yourself; you’re carrying your country, your people, and your journey onto the biggest stage in sport.

“My first Olympic Games felt like a dream. Everything was new: the scale, the energy, the atmosphere in the Olympic Village. You’re suddenly surrounded by the best athletes in the world, people you’ve watched and admired. There’s excitement, but also nerves. You’re learning, observing, and taking it all in. It’s where it really hits you that this is the highest level. That experience shaped me, and it taught me what it truly takes to compete at that level.

“Going into my second Olympic Games, everything changed mentally. Despite the challenge of COVID, I wasn’t just there to experience it; I was there to compete and perform. I understood the environment better, how to handle the pressure, how to prepare mentally and physically. There was more confidence, more focus, and a deeper sense of responsibility. You become more intentional about every moment, every game, every opportunity.

“What stands out in both Games is the unity. The International Olympic Committee brings together athletes from all over the world—different cultures, different stories, but all chasing the same dream. That’s powerful.”

But for now, focus is on the Women’s Cup Performance Division, Africa’s premier women’s rugby competition – with hosts Kenya, record champions South Africa, as well as Uganda and Madagascar set to battle it out at the RFUEA Ground in Nairobi.