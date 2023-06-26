President Ruto: Govt commitment to affordable, quality Universal Health Coverage

President Ruto has reiterated the government’s commitment to seeing through its ambitious pledge to ensure all Kenyans have access to affordable and quality Universal Health Coverage.

Speaking Monday morning at state house Nairobi during the inauguration of the Kenya Health Human Resource Advisory Council, the head of state said his administration will fully support county governments by providing modern equipment to help them deliver a high standard of healthcare for all.

Among those present during the council’s inauguration were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, and Kirinyaga Governor and Chair of the Council of Governors Ann Waiguru.

At the same time, the president has also graced the 95th Annual St. John Inspection Parade at State House, Nairobi.

President Ruto is the chief patron of St John Kenya.