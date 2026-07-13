President Ruto hosts NSL Champions Migori Youth FC

President William Ruto on Monday hosted Migori Youth FC, the 2025/26 National Super League (NSL) champions, at State House, Nairobi.

The President handed over a bus to the team, fulfilling a pledge he had made to them to ease their movement for matches across the country.

He also said the Government is building 34 stadia across the country, including Talanta Sports City Complex, and the renovation of Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Nyayo Stadium.

“Many people have been asking me whether building stadia is a priority. Those people should ask the young people of Kenya that question. You will get the right answer from the young sportsmen and women,” President Ruto noted.

He pointed out that young Kenyans have won global acclaim, citing multiple victories in athletics championships and the Junior Harambee Starlets qualifying for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.



In Migori County, the President said the government is building a modern stadium to provide the team and the wider community with quality facilities for nurturing local talent.

“The stadium we are building in Migori will be the home base of this great team,” he said.

The President explained that stadia being built across the country will inspire more young people to “step forward, take their rightful place, and make Kenya a sporting nation”.

He called on young people to explore the opportunities the Government is making available in various sectors.

He pointed out that the Government is creating opportunities for young people in sports, business support under National Youth Towards Advancement (NYOTA), the digital economy and ICT hubs, overseas employment and infrastructure development.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko commended the President for the ongoing development of a stadium in Migori to support sports talent in the county.

Mr Ayacko noted that the stadium will be ready by September.

“These young people will have an opportunity to use the stadium and, when they use it, I believe they will bring the Premier League title to Migori County,” he said.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, who is also the patron of Migori FC, thanked President Ruto for supporting the team, which he noted had been struggling.