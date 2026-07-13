“I am beyond dark here”: McGregor speaks out after shock first-round exit

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited UFC return unravelled in stunning fashion Saturday night, ending just 69 seconds into his welterweight clash with Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas, after the Irishman suffered an apparent knee injury moments after the opening bell.

McGregor, fighting for the first time in over five years, launched a flying left roundhouse kick as soon as the bout began, landing awkwardly on his right knee.

He attempted to continue, throwing two more strikes, but his leg repeatedly gave way beneath him.

Referee Mike Beltran waved off the contest at 1:09 of the first round, handing Holloway a TKO victory in the main event at T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor left the Octagon without speaking to media, skipping his post-fight interview. He addressed the outcome later on social media, denying suggestions that he carried an injury into the fight.

He wrote that the setback came without warning, describing the moment as devastating.

UFC president Dana White told reporters afterward that the promotion is working under the assumption McGregor suffered a torn ACL, noting how difficult a five-year layoff can be on a fighter’s body.

White added that no signs of injury were visible during Friday’s weigh-in, despite the intense scrutiny McGregor draws on social media.

Holloway, who described the finish only as fortunate for him, said he urged the referee multiple times to stop the fight once it became clear McGregor was compromised, but the Irishman insisted on continuing.

Reflecting on the anticlimactic finish, Holloway said: “I was looking forward to this. I was working hard to get to 170lb and fight this guy. For it to end like this, it sucks.”

The result marks another setback in a turbulent stretch for McGregor, who last competed in 2021 before suffering a broken leg against Dustin Poirier.

His return had been delayed further by a scrapped 2024 bout with Michael Chandler due to a toe injury, extending the wait for “Mystic Mac’s” comeback to more than five years.