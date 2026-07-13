FootballSports

Strathmore Leos survive Nondies scare to defend Ruff n Tuff 7s crown

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Strathmore Leos held their nerve in a tense finale to retain their Ruff n Tuff 7s title on Saturday, edging hosts Nondescripts RFC by the barest of margins at Ngong Racecourse Grounds.

The defending champions, who lifted the inaugural title last year with a comfortable win over Mwamba RFC, found no such comfort this time around. Nondies, celebrating 103 years as Kenya’s oldest rugby club, pushed the Leos all the way in a final that lived up to its billing as the toughest test yet for the tournament’s new-look draw.

Strathmore had been drawn into a difficult Pool A alongside Nondies, Kenya Harlequins, and Blak Blad, and had to fight through a congested playoff race just to reach the knockout stages. That grind appeared to pay off, with the Leos showing the composure needed to close out a close contest under pressure.

For Nondies, the result will sting given the significance of the occasion. As tournament hosts and organisers, the club had hoped to add a first Ruff n Tuff title to their milestone anniversary celebrations. Instead, they will have to settle for the runners-up spot, though their performance signals they’ll be strong contenders again next year.

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This year’s edition also broke new ground with the introduction of a women’s exhibition match between Kenya Harlequins and Mwamba, part of organisers’ push to expand the tournament beyond its men’s-only origins.

With the Ruff n Tuff 7s serving as a key warm-up event, both Strathmore and Nondies will now turn their attention to the National Sevens Circuit, where the margins may need to be wider if the Leos hope to carry their momentum forward.

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