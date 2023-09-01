President Ruto hosts US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

President William Ruto on Friday met with the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer.

Ruto said Kenya will continue to work closely with the United States of America, the African Union and other organizations to eliminate insecurity and conflicts in the Horn of Africa

“We believe that the entrenchment of democratic governance will promote sustainable peace and facilitate economic growth in the Horn of Africa,” he said.

US Ambassador Meg Whitman, Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua and National Security Advisor to the President Monica Juma were also present during the meeting.