Crown Paints picks Richard Muturi as chief operating officer

Crown Paints has appointed Richard Muturi as its new chief operating officer effective August 15, 2023.

Muturi will report to the board of the paint manufacturer and will oversee implementation of the business strategy, and optimizing the organization’s operational capabilities in collaboration with firm’s chief executive to ensure the organization meets its short-term and long-term objectives.

“The Board is confident that the company will benefit immensely from Mr. Muturi’s skills, knowledge and vast experience. We are convinced that he is the right person to oversee and manage the company’s daily business operations and administration to ensure productivity, efficiency and execution of strategic plans,” said Hussein Ramji, Crown Paints Board Vice Chairman.

Muturi has 27 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and logistics industry and has served in various executive positions at Coca Cola Beverages Africa, recently in charge of Comoros & Mayotte before his appointment.

Muturi holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Cumbria, a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from University of Lucknow and a Post Graduate Diploma in Supply Chain Management (from Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport).