President Ruto shines spotlight on mother-daughter rally duo

President William Ruto shared a video with Kenyan rally duo Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu ahead of this year’s Safari Rally Kenya, which begins on March 12.

The video, shared on his official social media platforms, introduces the pair and highlights their participation in the global motorsport event a day after the country celebrated International Women’s Day.

In the video filmed outside State House, Nairobi, the President is seen interacting with the mother-daughter team before briefly stepping into the role of navigator as driver Tinashe Gatimu takes their rally car on a lap around the compound.

The Gatimus are among the standout Kenyan crews expected to compete in the 2026 edition of the World Rally Championship event to be held in Naivasha. Tinashe serves as the driver while her mother Caroline navigates, a rare family partnership in motorsport that has captured the attention of fans and industry observers alike.

In a recent interview, Tinashe said that when they are in the car, they take on the role of driver and navigator saying: “Mum’s experience is invaluable. She’s always there to guide me, and we’re a great team.”

In addition to highlighting the team who have been rallying since 2023, the video is also intended as part of Kenya’s tourism campaign. In the video, the President is wearing a black shirt emblazoned with the slogan “The Origin of Wonder,” the tagline linked to the campaign by the Kenya Tourism Board aimed at increasing tourist arrivals and diversifying the country’s travel offerings.

The initiative by the tourism board is intended to highlight experiences beyond traditional wildlife tourism, including sports and adventure tourism, in this case, the Safari Rally.