‘Project Hail Mary’ becomes biggest debut of 2026

Sci-fi space adventure ‘Project Hail Mary’ has rocketed to $140.9m (KSh 18.2B) at the global box office, making it the biggest debut of the year so far.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling stars in the movie as a science teacher tasked with saving the world from extinction.

The new release zoomed past ‘Scream 7’, this year’s previous biggest seller overall, and also overtook ‘Creed III’ in having the fastest start for a production by Amazon MGM Studios.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who also made ‘21 Jump Street’ and ‘The Lego Movie’ together, ‘Project Hail Mary’ follows a former molecular biologist who unwittingly embarks on an important intergalactic mission.

The story is adapted from the best-selling novel by author Andy Weir, whose other book, ‘The Martian’, inspired Ridley Scott’s 2015 movie starring Matt Damon, which was nominated for seven Oscars.

In a statement, Amazon MGM’s distribution boss Kevin Wilson said the novel had given them “a powerful foundation” before the directors “created a visually stunning, heart-gripping film”.

He called ‘Barbie’ and ‘La La Land’ actor Gosling “a singular star that has the massive global appeal and charisma to anchor a story like this”.

Speaking to BBC News’s Annabel Rackham about the $200m-budgeted project, lead actor and producer Gosling explained the importance of bringing humour to his latest sci-fi adventure.

“That’s part of the reason why I wanted to produce [this film], because I felt like I needed to create an environment where these things could co-exist”, he said.

‘Project Hail Mary’ ranks as the third-biggest non-sequel and non-franchise film to open above $50m (6.4B) overseas since the Covid pandemic, along with ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘F1: The Movie’.

Five years after it acquired MGM for $8.45bn, Amazon now looks to have its first big commercial hit on hands – as it vies for position with the other major streamers.

Amazon MGM’s other recent efforts have included ‘Melania’, about the US First Lady, and the R-rated thriller ‘Crime 101’, with the forthcoming ‘Masters of the Universe’ set for release in June.