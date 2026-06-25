Murkomen hails peaceful protests, lauds police vigilance

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has commended security agencies for their role in maintaining law and order during Thursday’s demonstrations across major towns. He stated that their preparedness and intelligence-led operations successfully prevented criminal elements from infiltrating demos to cause chaos.

Updating the nation on the security situation following the 25 June protests, Murkomen said the demonstrations were largely peaceful, with no widespread incidents of looting, vandalism, skirmishes, or injuries. He said this was evidence that demonstrations can be conducted peacefully when organisers and participants adhere to the law.

“Today is proof that when demonstrations are conducted in accordance with the provisions of our Constitution, peace and security are guaranteed. This is the political culture we should encourage and promote as a country,” he affirmed.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, families of victims from previous protests, their friends, and members of the public participated in peaceful processions in Nairobi and Mombasa, while most towns across the country reported normal business activity throughout the day.

Murkomen attributed the relative calm to proactive security measures undertaken by law enforcement agencies after receiving intelligence reports indicating that criminal groups planned to infiltrate the demonstrations.

“Acting on credible intelligence that goons were being ferried from other parts of the country to cause a breach of peace in Nairobi, our security agencies took measures to protect businesses in the city and avert chaos,” he stated.

As part of these efforts, he said security agencies instituted checks along major highways leading into Nairobi to prevent suspected troublemakers from accessing the city.

“Security screening was mounted on major highways into the city this morning to keep would-be troublemakers at bay. As a result, relative calm prevailed in the city and its environs,” he explained.

Murkomen acknowledged that the security checks inconvenienced some motorists and travellers but maintained that these measures were necessary and effective in protecting lives, property, and businesses.

While commending the peaceful conduct of most demonstrators, the Interior CS noted that a small number of individuals attempted to engage in criminal activities under the guise of the protests.

He disclosed that 355 suspects were arrested in connection with offences ranging from robbery and vandalism to road obstruction and attempted theft. Nairobi recorded the highest number of arrests, followed by Kajiado and Kiambu counties.

The Cabinet Secretary stated that those arrested would be arraigned in court to face charges.

Murkomen also reported that an assistant chief from Murang’a County sustained injuries after being attacked by individuals attempting to erect a barricade in Kandara. According to the CS, the administrator received treatment and was discharged in stable condition.

He praised security officers deployed across the country, noting that their professionalism and effective planning played a crucial role in ensuring public safety.

“I commend our security agencies for their commitment and dedication to maintaining law and order. They acted with utmost professionalism and responded promptly to concerns raised by wananchi. We salute them for their effective organisation and meticulous planning,” he said.

He also commended media houses and journalists for their responsible and accurate reporting throughout the day, which helped keep the public informed.

Murkomen reiterated that the government remains committed to facilitating peaceful demonstrations while firmly addressing individuals who seek to exploit such events to commit crimes or undermine public order.