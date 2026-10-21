Rachel Ruto hands over 53 homes to Chesongoch landslide survivors

First Lady Rachel Ruto has handed over 53 houses to families affected by last year’s devastating landslide in Chesongoch village, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The First Lady also presided over the groundbreaking of a community resource centre and an ICT centre, to be established by her Joyful Women Organization aimed at supporting the long-term recovery and development of the affected community.

The homes were constructed through a partnership involving the National Youth Service (NYS), the county government, professionals from the region, corporate partners and other well-wishers.

More than 39 people were confirmed dead, while dozens of others were injured when torrential rains triggered a deadly landslide and debris flow in Endo Ward and surrounding areas of the Kerio Valley on October 31 and November 1, 2025.

Reflecting on her return to the affected community, the First Lady said the handover marked a moment of renewed hope for families who had endured immense loss.

“The last time I stood on this ground, it was wet with mud and with grief. Today I stand here again, and it is a joy to say that something new has been built where so much was lost,” she said.

The First Lady noted that the impact of a disaster extends far beyond the immediate emergency, with affected families left to grapple with grief, uncertainty and the challenge of rebuilding their lives.

She said President William Ruto had kept the people of Chesongoch in his thoughts and prayers since the tragedy and directed that support to affected families be expedited.

Medical and funeral expenses were covered, while families who lost loved ones received compensation and those injured were supported. Counselling teams were also deployed to help families cope with the psychological effects of the disaster.

Mrs Ruto said the 53 houses were made possible through a collective effort led by Elgeyo Marakwet professionals, under the leadership of Dr Susan Koech, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, and a committee chaired by Albert Kochei, working alongside the NYS.

The initiative mobilised more than Ksh 60 million, with support from the National and County Governments, corporate partners and other well-wishers, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Governor Wisley Rotich.

“The 53 houses in Chesongoch and the two earlier handed over to victims in Kibendo area, Keiyo North Constituency, are a testament that when we come together, we shall overcome any adversity,” she said.

The First Lady also commended the restoration of security in the area, recognising the efforts of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and security agencies in improving stability in the Kerio Valley.

She called on Kenyans to continue praying for President Ruto as he serves the country and urged them to uphold peace and unity as the nation approaches the next election period.

Leaders present at the event acknowledged the role of the National and County Governments, religious institutions and local communities in supporting survivors since the disaster struck.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich said the First Lady had remained supportive of the affected families throughout the recovery process.

He also praised local leaders and community members for rallying together following the tragedy and continuing to support survivors.

Murkomen said the prayers and solidarity of Kenyans had helped sustain national unity despite heightened political divisions.

He also highlighted ongoing government development projects in the county, particularly roads and markets, and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to restoring lasting peace in the Kerio Valley.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Woman Representative Caroline Ng’elechei also commended the restoration of security and appealed to the First Lady, through Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO), to support affected families with fruit seedlings, particularly mangoes, to strengthen household livelihoods.