Koskei calls for stronger accountability to rebuild public trust

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to rebuilding trust through institutional reforms, stronger accountability and public services that respond to citizens’ needs.

Speaking during the Global Trust Summit 2026: Nairobi Dialogue on Global Trust, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said rebuilding trust requires practical action that addresses citizens’ everyday concerns and demonstrates that public institutions serve the public interest.

“These efforts must translate into practical action that addresses everyday concerns and demonstrates that public institutions serve the public interest,” he said.

In his address themed ‘Rebuilding Trust from the Frontline: Challenges, Prospects, and Opportunities,’ he highlighted the critical the role of regulatory authorities in strengthening public sector.

“Regulatory authorities have a particular responsibility because they are, in many respects, small governments within the sectors they oversee,” he said.

Adding that: “Their decisions affect livelihoods, businesses and access to essential services, making fairness, transparency and consistency in setting standards and enforcing compliance essential to public confidence.”

Koskei said sustaining the confidence requires stronger oversight and measurable results, supported by regional and international cooperation.

“Communities of practice can help institutions learn from one another and apply approaches that improve how they serve citizens,” he said.

Further, emphasised that trust is built when institutions honour their commitments, take responsibility for their decisions and deliver the services citizens depend on.