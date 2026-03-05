MPs threaten to disband Equalisation Fund over stalled projects

Members of the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities have put the Equalisation Fund on notice over what they described as persistent failure to deliver meaningful development in historically marginalised areas.

The MPs warned that drastic measures including possible disbandment could follow.

The sharp criticism emerged during a meeting at Bunge Towers with the Fund’s Chief Executive Officer, Guyo Boru, as lawmakers questioned the agency’s impact despite years of substantial budgetary allocations.

Committee Chairperson Adan Yusuf Haji (Mandera West) said communities that had long relied on the Fund as a vehicle for equitable development had been left disappointed.

He disclosed that the Committee would prepare a special report to be tabled in the House outlining what he termed serious recommendations on the future of the Fund.

Haji further expressed concern that despite receiving significant public resources, the Fund had not initiated transformative projects capable of bridging long-standing development gaps in marginalised regions.