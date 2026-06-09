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Report corrupt judicial officers, CJ Koome urges Kenyans

Chief Justice says public cooperation is critical in restoring confidence in the justice system.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Martha Koome. Photo/Courtesy

Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Martha Koome, has urged Kenyans to report corrupt judicial officers and any form of misconduct they witness within the justice sector.

In her appeal, the Chief Justice reiterated that public vigilance is essential for restoring confidence in the courts.

Speaking after conducting an impromptu visit to Mavoko Law Courts on Monday, Koome affirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and integrity in the delivery of justice.

During the visit, the Chief Justice took time to interact with members of the public seeking various services, listening to their experiences, concerns, and suggestions for improving access to justice. She encouraged them and Kenyans in general to utilise official Judiciary hotlines and other reporting mechanisms to expose corruption, unethical behaviour, and abuse of office within the justice system.

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“Accountability, transparency, and integrity remain central to our commitment to delivering justice for all,” she stated.

The Chief Justice warned that judicial officers found engaging in corrupt practices would face stringent disciplinary and legal action, underscoring the Judiciary’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

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Her remarks echoed sentiments from April this year, when she strongly condemned the alleged practice of some officers demanding “facilitation fees” for court services. Koome described this practice as corruption and maintained that no judicial officer should seek or receive facilitation in exchange for services.

“I wish to reaffirm that the Judiciary is working closely with the Law Society of Kenya, the Judicial Service Commission, the National Council on the Administration of Justice, and other justice sector institutions to ensure that no form of corruption is condoned, whether within the Judiciary ranks or among the public,” she affirmed.

She added that the Judiciary and its partners are strengthening accountability systems, enhancing transparency, and enforcing stricter anti-corruption measures to protect the integrity of the justice system.

The Chief Justice maintained that corruption has no place in the Judiciary or society, adding that the courts remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is delivered fairly and without compromise to all Kenyans.

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