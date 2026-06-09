Pictures: Fans, celebrities attend ANZA MMA Pro Night

Kenya’s ANZA MMA, East Africa’s premier Mixed Martial Arts, held its second professional event, ANZA MMA Pro Night 002, at Nairobi’s Broadwalk Mall, delivering another unforgettable evening of world-class MMA action.

More than 1,000 fans packed the sold-out venue to witness a remarkable night that produced nine consecutive finishes.

The event featured elite fighters from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, showcasing the growing depth of talent across the region.