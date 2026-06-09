Culture

Pictures: Fans, celebrities attend ANZA MMA Pro Night

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Kenyan Musican & Superstar Bien alongside ANZA MMA Founder Peng Chen

Kenya’s ANZA MMA, East Africa’s premier Mixed Martial Arts, held its second professional event, ANZA MMA Pro Night 002, at Nairobi’s Broadwalk Mall, delivering another unforgettable evening of world-class MMA action.

More than 1,000 fans packed the sold-out venue to witness a remarkable night that produced nine consecutive finishes.

The event featured elite fighters from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, showcasing the growing depth of talent across the region.

Musical Performance by Big Yassa
Fight Fans At ANZA MMA Pro Nights
Kenyan Featherweight Brian Munyi In Action
George ‘The Maverick’ Itumo (Kenya) Winner Bantamweight Bout
Heavyweight Bout Winner Kevin Odongo
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