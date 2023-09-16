Rugby: Kenya off to a flying start in Olympic qualifiers

The national rugby sevens team,Shujaa, beat Nigeria 34-10 in their group B of the Africa rugby sevens Olympic qualifiers ongoing in Harare,Zimbabwe.

Shujaa would up the win with another emphatic 50-0 victory against Namibia.

Against Nigeria new call up Nygel Amaitsa grabbed a hat trick to lead Shujaa’s onslaught in the encounter.

Tony Omondi played in Vincent Onyala for the game’s opening try. Omondi’s conversion took the score to 7-0 before Nigeria responded with an unconverted try.

Amaista then touched down with Omondi converting for a 14-5 score before Onyala went over for his brace as Shujaa led 19-5 at the break.

Amaitsa would land a second half brace in between Festus Shiasi’s try to put Shujaa 34-5 up before Nigeria landed a late try as the game closed out 34-10.

Kenya extended the winning run hammering Namibia 50-0 ahead of their final pool B match against Zambia scheduled this evening.