Ruto announces full funding for all students placed in universities, colleges

The government has announced plans to introduce a universal funding model that will guarantee financial support for all students placed in public colleges and universities, marking a major shift in the financing of higher education.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, the President said the planned changes are meant to ensure that every student admitted to a university or college can continue with their studies without being limited by financial challenges.

He disclosed the new model is contained in amendments that have already been submitted to Parliament for consideration, adding that once the new law is in place, parents will only contribute towards tuition if they wish to do so.

The President called on Parliament to quickly pass amendments to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) Act so that the new funding model can be introduced for students joining institutions in September 2026.

”Going forward, any student, so long as they have passed their examinations and they have been placed in a college or university, will get full funding for their higher education. It will be the choice for parents if they want to pay, Ruto said.

“We tried the differentiated model; I think the vice-chancellors here know, it didn’t work because it made most of our universities almost close down. Because while we promised 80% funding, we went down to 40%, and most universities suffered. We have worked on what we thought was equity, where we said parents will contribute a small portion, we will give a portion of loan, we will give a portion of scholarship, but it is not good enough. We are moving to universal”, he explained.

The proposed model will replace the current Variable Scholarship and Loan Funding Model, under which government funding is allocated based on students’ financial need.

Ruto said the country should invest in education because it gives every qualified student an equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of their family background.

”Countries that are ahead of us had high-quality education. Education was a central pillar. My team tells me that education makes us equal and has no equal. That is where we are taking this,” he said.

He noted that the current funding model has left some students unable to take up competitive courses, including medicine, because their families cannot afford the required household contribution.

The President urged lawmakers to approve the proposed legal changes without delay so that no student misses out on their preferred course due to lack of money.

” I want to implore Parliament to expedite amendments to the Higher Education Loans Board so that beginning September we can make sure that any child who qualifies for medicine does not fail to study medicine because their parents cannot afford to pay the household contribution,” he said.

Ruto also said the government will review the proposal, consult stakeholders and consider its recommendations before giving further direction on its implementation.

”As government, we shall now study this proposal carefully. We shall engage with its recommendations, consult widely and once that process is done, I will communicate the way forward as we shape Kenya’s next long-term vision, he said.