Ruto welcomes report on Kenya’s future beyond Vision 2030

President William Ruto has welcomed a report on proposals for Kenya’s long-term national transformation.

The report lays the foundation for the successor of Vision 2030, the blueprint which has guided national planning and economic policy since it came into effect in 2008.

“This proposal is a thoughtful and valuable contribution to an important national conversation,” the President said when he received the report at State House Nairobi on Tuesday.

He added: “Its value lies not in providing every answer, but in asking important questions, challenging our assumptions, broadening our thinking and enriching our reflection on the choices that will shape Kenya’s future.”

The report was prepared by a team of economic scholars led by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, professors Hiroyuki Hino, Michael Chege, Karuti Kanyinga and Peter Wanyande.

The President said he was impressed with the many issues the report raises on the strategic direction the country has already begun pursuing, including the establishment of the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

“These institutions form part of a broader strategy that is already guiding Kenya’s long-term transformation into a competitive first-world country,” he said.

He pointed out that the Government will study the report’s proposals carefully, and invited Kenyans to submit their views.

“We shall engage with the recommendations, consult widely, and reflect on the ideas it advances. Once that process has been concluded, we shall communicate the way forward as we shape Kenya’s next long-term national vision,” he said.

Present were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi (Treasury), Kipchumba Murkommen (Interior), Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), Alice Wahome Housing), Migos Ogamba (Education), Davis Chirchir (Transport), Salim Mvurya (Sports) and Beatrice Askul (East African Community).

Others were Wajir Governor and Chairman of the Council of Governors Ahmed Abdullahi, Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala, and Chair of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors David Ndii, Principal Secretaries and MPs, among others.

The speakers at the event were Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli (representing workers), Jaswinder Singh Bedi (industrial sector) and former Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina (professional organisations).

To drive Kenya’s development into the future, President Ruto said the Government continues to reform and refine the education sector to ensure that it produces a competent workforce.

The President disclosed that Parliament is currently considering amendments to the Higher Education Loans Board Act which would make higher education universally accessible to all Kenyans.

“Any student, as long as they have passed exams and placed in a college or university, will get full funding. Countries that are ahead of us – but which we were in the same status at independence – offered high quality education,” he said.

He said Kenya requires a focused collective leadership with a vision to lead it into the rank of first world economies within the shortest time possible.

“I will lead from the front as much as is practically possible. I will not try to hide behind excuses of any sort,” he said.

The President noted that the economy has recovered within the three years of his presidency as shown by various key economic indicators.

He pointed out that the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been ranked the fourth best-performing stock market globally in the first half of 2026, outperforming American, London, and China’s stock exchanges, a clear sign of an improved local economy.

President Ruto assured the country that the Government will firmly safeguard the economic gains from insecurity and goonism witnessed in some parts of the country recently.

“There can be no defence for breaking the law. Our security agencies must do their job within the the law. That’s how to secure Kenya’s future,” he said.