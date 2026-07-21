2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

FIFA to unveil record $15bn World Cup windfall as Infantino seeks fourth term

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

FIFA is set to announce record revenues of $15bn (£11.2bn) from this summer’s World Cup, smashing the governing body’s own pre-tournament projections and handing president Gianni Infantino a timely financial boost after a turbulent month on and off the pitch.

FIFA’s member associations were informed of the figure by Infantino over the weekend, with the final number coming in well above the $11bn originally forecast.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Much of the extra income has reportedly come from hospitality and ticketing, particularly the secondary market, where FIFA collects a 15% cut from both buyer and seller on every resale.

With demand for tickets, especially at the business end of the tournament, driving prices sharply upward, that resale mechanism appears to have become an unexpectedly lucrative revenue stream.

The scale of the windfall means FIFA’s national federations are likely to see a larger share of World Cup earnings than anticipated, though how that expanded pot will be distributed has yet to be confirmed.

The financial news lands at a useful moment for Infantino, whose standing has been tested by controversy in the tournament’s host nations. FIFA faced heavy criticism after appearing to bow to political pressure by lifting a red card suspension handed to USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, a decision FIFA insists was made independently by its disciplinary committee.

Kenya set for bilateral series in Indonesia
Malkia strikers jet back, set sights on Olympics
Fortune Sacco’s Collins Maina edges closer to NSL golden boot  as league enters penultimate round
Stray Lions ‘A’ defeat Kanbis ‘A’ to maintain perfect run in NPCA T20 league

Despite the backlash, Infantino has secured over 200 pledges of support from member associations ahead of his re-election bid in March, and the prospect of a bigger financial payout may make FAs still less likely to voice public dissent.

The bumper revenue could also strengthen the case for the United States hosting a future edition. With bidding open for the 2038 World Cup, Donald Trump used a reception last week to push for the US to host again this time, he suggested, without Canada or Mexico as co-hosts. Talks between the US and FIFA over hosting the 2029 Club World Cup are already underway.

The scale of the sums involved was on display even as the final approached: on Saturday evening, VIP “trophy lounge” packages for the Spain-Argentina final in New Jersey were still available on FIFA’s ticketing portal, priced at $34,500 per person.

CHAN 2024:Resilient 10 man Kenya stun Morocco to take control of Group A
Man City win the Champions League to complete the treble
Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour to be extended
Al Ahly keen to qualify for CAF Champions League final
Kirigiti Stadium Completion set for September, after govt. settles  outstanding payment
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto welcomes report on Kenya’s future beyond Vision 2030
Next Article Pele’s 1958 World Cup final shirt sells for $4.9m, becoming priciest piece of his memorabilia ever
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Pele’s 1958 World Cup final shirt sells for $4.9m, becoming priciest piece of his memorabilia ever
Football Sports
Ruto welcomes report on Kenya’s future beyond Vision 2030
Local News NEWS
Missed university placement? KUCCPS opens late degree applications
Local News NEWS
Ruto says “Kenya is open for music” as he meets head of IFPI
Local News Music

You May also Like

FootballSports

CAF Confederations Cup: Police Fc loses to Zamalek at home

FootballSports

Rising Starlets brace for Cameroon test in FIFA U20 World Cup Qualifier

AthleticsSports

Gebreselassie to grace the 22nd SOYA awards in Nairobi on 10th April

AthleticsSports

Tanzania’s Simbu storms to Marathon gold in Tokyo

Show More