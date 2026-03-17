Ruto commissions Ksh 9.5M rural electrification project in Cheptais, bringing power to 108 homes

President William Ruto has commissioned a Ksh 9.5 million rural electrification project in Cheptais, Mt. Elgon Constituency, Bungoma county, bringing hope and transformation to local communities.

The project will connect 108 households in the Kapsitet and Cherondio areas to the national grid, marking a major step toward improving livelihoods and social wellbeing.

For years, residents have lived without reliable power, often relying on unsafe and costly alternatives.

With electricity now within reach, families can light up their homes, children can study more in safer and better conditions, and small businesses can thrive with extended operating hours.

Beyond convenience, the project is restoring dignity especially for women who have long borne the burden of physically demanding tasks.

For Mary Nekesa, a beneficiary of the programme facilitated by Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) and Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), it was a moment to remember as the President switched on power at her shop.

She expressed excitement that her family’s fortunes are set to change, as she will now invest more time in her business, which can operate for longer hours.

Joshua Odeke has also set up a welding business, made possible by access to electricity. He was privileged to meet the President who visited his business next to Nekesa’s shop.

Access to electricity will significantly ease the burden of women’s labour by reducing the time spent on physically demanding chores.

“The daily strain of drawing water from my 54-foot borehole is over,” Nekesa said, noting that the task had taken a toll on her health.

Her essential tasks are now powered, and she is looking forward to using an electric grass cutter for her livestock.

The project has brought renewed hope for many residents whose freed-up time can now be redirected toward income-generating activities.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader push to achieve universal electricity access by 2026 and drive inclusive development across rural Kenya.

In Bungoma, an additional 25,889 households in nine constituencies are targeted at a cost of Ksh1.8B. REREC and KPLC are working on 256 projects.

The President was taken through the progress of the projects by REREC CEO Dr. Rose Mkalama.

The launch is part of the President’s five day development tour of Western Kenya.

He was accompanied by Governor Kenneth Lusaka and Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa.