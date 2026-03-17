EACC recovers Ksh10M from former Homa Bay County official

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured court orders for the restitution of Ksh10,991,712 in salaries irregularly earned by Mr. Odhiambo Ottoman Adel Walter, a former Deputy Director of Health, Preventive and Promotive at the County Government of Homa Bay.

In a judgment delivered on March 13, 2026, Justice B.M. Musyoki ordered Mr. Odhiambo to refund all salaries paid to him by the County Government of Homa Bay for the period between June 2016 and August 2021, amounting to Ksh10,991,712.

The case stems from investigations into allegations of conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public funds.

The probe established that between June 2016 and August 2021, Mr. Odhiambo was employed on permanent and pensionable terms by the County Government of Homa Bay while simultaneously holding a similar position at the Kenya Medical Training College in Kisumu County.

On June 12, 2024, the Commission moved to court seeking recovery of the salaries irregularly paid to Mr. Odhiambo by Homa Bay County Government for the period he earned from both institutions.

In its Judgment, the Anti-Corruption Court held that it was unlawful and unethical for a public officer to receive salaries from two government institutions in a manner that undermines efficient service delivery.

The court further directed that the amount be refunded within 90 days, failing which the Commission will be at liberty to execute the decree.

The case is among several others the Commission is pursuing against professionals who are earning from public institutions while employed full-time at private institutions.