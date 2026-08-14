Ruto directs rollout of Kenya National Talent Search

The government will establish the Kenya National Talent Search to identify talent and innovation in music, comedy, acting, poetry, film, dance, sport and other fields throughout the year and in every part of Kenya.

Speaking at the 98th Kenya National Music Festival at the State Lounge, Bungoma County, President William Ruto directed the State Department for Youth, working closely with the Creative Economy Office and with the support of the Sports Fund, must move with urgency to roll out the programme without further delay to establish the program.

“We must identify, nurture and support talent wherever it exists across Kenya,” President Ruto said.

He further directed the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to ensure that the program receives the full support and coordination of the government.

Ruto said the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to formalise the creative economy and position it as a viable pathway within the education system and a source of future employment and economic opportunities.

Kenya Beyond 2030

The President further proposed ‘Kenya Beyond 2030′,as the inaugural theme of the National Talent Search saying it would align the programme with the country’s long-term development priorities.

“Beginning next year, school creative events should also carry this theme. Let our young people use their creativity to imagine Kenya’s future development,” said Ruto. “I look forward to personally recognising the winners of the National Talent Search at the next Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.”

Consequently, the President directed the Ministry of Education to provide Ksh. 5 million to all winning institutions that performed at the 2026 Kenya Music Festivals State Concert.

He directed that, beginning next year, school creative events should also adopt the theme to encourage young people to use their talents to imagine and shape Kenya’s future.

“Effective next year, the Ministry of Education must bring the winners of the annual Kenya Science and Engineering Fair to State House. I want to meet them, see what they have built and hear their ideas. Above all, I want them to know that their country believes in them and values them,” he directed.