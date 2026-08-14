Local NewsNEWS

Ruto directs rollout of Kenya National Talent Search

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

The government will establish the Kenya National Talent Search to identify talent and innovation in music, comedy, acting, poetry, film, dance, sport and other fields throughout the year and in every part of Kenya.

Speaking at the 98th Kenya National Music Festival at the State Lounge, Bungoma County, President William Ruto directed the State Department for Youth, working closely with the Creative Economy Office and with the support of the Sports Fund, must move with urgency to roll out the programme without further delay to establish the program.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“We must identify, nurture and support talent wherever it exists across Kenya,” President Ruto said.

He further directed the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to ensure that the program receives the full support and coordination of the government.

Ruto said the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to formalise the creative economy and position it as a viable pathway within the education system and a source of future employment and economic opportunities.

Kenya Beyond 2030

‘We are on right track, ignore screaming headlines,’ Ruto tells Kenyans
COTU calls for 50pc pay increase for workers
Ngong Road-Naivasha Road flyover ready for launch 
Emergency teams battle fires in national parks, protected areas

The President further proposed ‘Kenya Beyond 2030′,as the inaugural theme of the National Talent Search saying it would align the programme with the country’s long-term development priorities.

“Beginning next year, school creative events should also carry this theme. Let our young people use their creativity to imagine Kenya’s future development,” said Ruto. “I look forward to personally recognising the winners of the National Talent Search at the next Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.”

Consequently, the President directed the Ministry of Education to provide Ksh. 5 million to all winning institutions that performed at the 2026 Kenya Music Festivals State Concert.

He directed that, beginning next year, school creative events should also adopt the theme to encourage young people to use their talents to imagine and shape Kenya’s future.

“Effective next year, the Ministry of Education must bring the winners of the annual Kenya Science and Engineering Fair to State House. I want to meet them, see what they have built and hear their ideas. Above all, I want them to know that their country believes in them and values them,” he directed.

Only legitimate pending NHIF claims will be paid, asserts Duale
Four dead, five injured after mine collapses in West Pokot
Families appeal for support to bury protest victims
Government’s fight against illicit brews, drug abuse bearing fruits
Digital innovation meets indigenous heritage at British Council Nairobi symposium
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article US missionary released following kidnap in Niger, Christian group says
Next Article Kenyan tea factories to begin rejecting poor quality leaves
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenyan tea factories to begin rejecting poor quality leaves
Business Local Business
US missionary released following kidnap in Niger, Christian group says
International News
‘Unprecedented’ rain in Japan kills eight people
International News
Isiolo residents urged to obtain IDs, register as voters
County News

You May also Like

County News

Let’s switch from dialogue to action, Kilifi residents urge Govt

County NewsNEWS

Health technology firm begin operations in Kenya

County NewsNEWS

State to restore 103,000ha of degraded Mt Elgon Forest

County News

Pastor Dorcas calls for rehabilitation health facility in every ward

Show More