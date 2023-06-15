Roysambu Assistant County Commissioner arrested over Ksh 50K bribe

Roysambu Assistant County Commissioner Mercy Kavoi has been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over alleged bribery.

According to the authority, Kavoi demanded a Ksh 50,000 bribe from a Mathare resident in order to return his construction materials taken away after demolishing the complainant’s 3-roomed mabati house she said was on a road reserve.

The Assistant County Commissioner was on Wednesday arrested alongside her agent David Musyoki, to whom she had ordered the complainant to deliver the money.

“Musyoki took to his heels towards Mathare slum but detectives outran and re-arrested him. At this point, he threw the money to members of the public,” says EACC.

Upon arrest, the Assistant County Commissioner and her graft partner were escorted to EACC Integrity Centre Police Station where they were interviewed and later released on police bail pending finalization of the remaining aspects of the investigation.

EACC urges members of the public not to at any time succumb to bribe demands from public officials but always report such matters.

“At the same time, citizens should develop a culture of obeying the laws that govern our society,” the authority notes.