Senate to hold special sitting on Monday over Oduol’s impeachment

Senate speaker Amazon Kingi has called a special sitting of the senate to consider the report of a special committee formed to investigate Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol following his impeachment by the Siaya county assembly.

In a gazette notice dated 22nd June, Kingi wants senators to consider the Report of the Special Committee on the Proposed Removal from Office, by impeachment, of the Deputy Governor of Siaya County.

“NOTICE is given to all Senators that pursuant to standing order 33 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader and with the support of the requisite number of Senators, I have appointed Monday, 26th June, 2023, as a day for a special sitting of the Senate. “ Read the notice.

The sitting will be held on Monday afternoon in the Senate Chamber beginning 2.30 p.m.

Oduol was hounded out of office after all the 42 members of the county assembly unanimously endorsed his removal over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

In their allegations, they cited the purchasing of a chair worth 1.12 million shillings and several other transactions amounting to about 18 million shillings which they said was illegally expended for the comfort of the Deputy Governor.

Appearing before the special committee formed to investigate him chaired by the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang`, Oduol denied all the charges saying he was only a whistleblower who came out publicly to talk about suspicious and huge withdrawal of money from Siaya County coffers.

Senate will now move to consider the report of the special committee whose findings they could either endorse or reject.

In 2014, Machakos Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala survived impeachment after senate rejected a report by a special committee.

The Machakos County Assembly had endorsed his impeachment over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office after a motion seeking his impeachment was brought to the house by Mutituni Ward Representative Joseph Kalunde.

In the impeachment proceedings, forty Members of the County Assembly had voted to support his removal while 19 opposed the Motion.