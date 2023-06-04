Ruto faults opposition for being dishonest about the Housing Fund

President William Ruto has faulted the opposition for being dishonest about the finance bill and the housing program.

The president says the opposition had previously supported the program only to oppose it because they are not the ones to implement it.

Ruto was in the Leshuta area of Narok West Sub County Narok County to attend the thanksgiving service of Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

The housing levy debate took center stage with Kenya Kwanza leaders led by National Assembly Majority whip Sylvanus Ososro and Senate Majority Leader Aron Cheruiyot saying parliament will pass the Finance Bill 2023.

The Head of State urged Kenyans to support the Finance Bill 2023 and the housing program saying it will create job opportunities for thousands of Kenyan youth.

In conclusion, he warned members of parliament that shooting down the bill would be tantamount to denying Kenyans jobs and the opportunity to own decent homes.