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Ruto is ODM’s 2027 presidential candidate, Oburu declares

ODM leader says party will continue working with President Ruto to advance Kenya's national development vision.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
4 Min Read
ODM Party leader Dr Oburu Oginga. Photo/Courtesy
Highlights
  • Oburu's announcement means that, for the first time since its formation in 2005, the party will not have a presidential candidate on the ballot in a general election.

Nairobi – ODM leader Dr Oburu Oginga on Tuesday clarified that the Orange Democratic Movement will not field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election. Instead, he stated that the party would rally behind President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, where President Ruto hosted village elders, Oburu clarified that ODM’s position is to back President Ruto while contesting all other elective positions.

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“At this time, we in ODM will not have a presidential candidate. Our candidate in 2027 is President William Ruto,” he stated.

Oburu indicated, however, that the party would seek representation in all other elective roles, including the office of Deputy President.

“Our candidate is President William Ruto. But all the other positions are negotiable, particularly number two. Don’t you think I deserve to be number two?” he quipped, amid laughter from the audience.

Oburu’s announcement means that, for the first time since its formation in 2005, the party will not have a presidential candidate on the ballot in a general election.

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Oburu maintained that ODM remains committed to the broad-based government, asserting that the arrangement reflects the political direction championed by the late Raila Odinga. He added that its purpose is to strengthen governance rather than dilute the party’s identity.

“We are working with President Ruto in this broad-based government. My late brother Raila left us there. We are not going to be swallowed by him, but we are going to work together to make a strong government,” he explained.

He defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development agenda, arguing that President Ruto is implementing a long-term national vision that transcends individual administrations.

“There are people who are even against vision. If you are visionless, you cannot move ahead. Vision 2030 was not started by Ruto; it has been implemented by several presidents. Measure what has been achieved and say how far each administration has pushed it,” he remarked.

Oburu also commended President Ruto for introducing monthly stipends for village elders. He described the move as a long-overdue recognition of grassroots leaders who have served communities for decades without compensation.

“This is my seventh term in Parliament. We have pushed government after government to pay village elders because they are the real grassroots. President Ruto had the courage to make it happen,” he said.

He dismissed criticism that the programme would unduly burden public finances, arguing that the resources would directly benefit ordinary Kenyans.

“Those debts he is not eating. He is paying the people. If it translates into benefits for our people, we must appreciate it,” he stated.

At the same time, Oburu challenged the Opposition to move beyond criticism and present alternative policy proposals to voters.

“We want to say that President Ruto is trying his best and the Opposition should also try. They should bring their own programmes and tell the people what they want to do,” he urged.

He argued that political competition should be driven by ideas and development programmes, rather than opposition for its own sake. He insisted that ODM would continue working with President Ruto’s administration to advance national development while pursuing its own political interests in the 2027 elections.

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