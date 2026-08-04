MCK urges public institution brand ambassadors to champion professionalism

The Media Council of Kenya has urged public institution brand ambassadors to take their roles seriously, describing them as critical links between organisations and the public.

Speaking during a Kenya Development Corporation and County Government of Kitui brand ambassador training session, MCK Director for Media Training and Development, Victor Bwire, said ambassadors must understand their institution’s mandate, values, products and services to represent it effectively and confidently.

He noted that staff who manage reception areas should be included in key training sessions to ensure consistency in messaging, as they are often the first point of contact in any organisation.

“Design and deliver training for the front-office team on the institution’s functions, mandate, products and values so they can better represent the organisation when serving the public,” said Victor during the opening session at the Brand Ambassadors training in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Bwire said the selection of brand ambassadors is based on trust and should be viewed as service to both the institution and the public, requiring a positive mindset and effective communication.

“You must always maintain a positive attitude, think about the bigger picture when representing the institution, and be creative when promoting your products,” he said.

Bwire emphasised that effective communication is essential, urging ambassadors to avoid negative language, uphold professionalism and conduct customer satisfaction surveys to better understand public perceptions and improve service delivery.

KDC Senior Communication Officer, Joy Mumbi, gave an overview of the institution, highlighting its role as a Development Finance Institution (DFI) established to serve as a strong and unified vehicle with the scale, scope and resources to play a catalytic role in the country’s socio-economic development.

She said the organisation is keen on leveraging partnerships and sector-specific strategies that drive economic growth and development while creating significant impact in society.

MCK Manager for Government Relations and Stakeholder Engagement, Paul Oyier, outlined how brand ambassadors should conduct themselves, drawing from both biblical and secular references.

“The brand is a promise, but it is the product that keeps the promise. In public institutions, the product is every service interaction citizens have,” he said.

While addressing participants on brand architecture, Oyier compared the company logo to a brand iceberg, noting that real brands live below the surface.

“It is important to consider purpose, positioning, core values, personality and visual identity to fully anchor your brand and live it out practically,” he said.

MCK Assistant Director for Training and Curriculum Development, Christine Nguku, reiterated the need for ambassadors to understand their contribution to the overall institutional process while maintaining a positive outlook and communicating effectively.

“It is imperative for each of you to think about your contribution and the impact it has on the business,” she said.

Nguku said brand ambassadors, as message carriers, play an important role in strengthening an organisation’s branding and communication efforts. She called for clear communication to enhance organisational image.

The weeklong training taking place from August 3 to 7 is aimed at equipping KDC and Kitui County brand ambassadors with the tools and skills needed to build trust, awareness and positive perceptions of the organisation among stakeholders.