Ruto links Ksh611B forest economy to record Rhino Charge fundraising drive

Kenya’s forests contribute an estimated Ksh 611 billion annually to the economy, President William Ruto has said, underscoring why conservation is increasingly being viewed as an economic investment rather than simply an environmental obligation.

Speaking during the 2026 Rhino Charge prize-giving ceremony in Samburu County, the President highlighted the direct link between healthy ecosystems and economic growth as the event raised a record Ksh 365 million for conservation.

“Our montane forests are the Water Towers of Kenya. They sustain agriculture, fisheries, energy and manufacturing,” President Ruto said. “Their value to our economy is estimated at KSh 611 billion each year.”

The remarks came as Rhino Ark unveiled a new Endowment Fund designed to provide long-term financing for conservation projects.

The organisation committed Ksh 100 million to the fund, prompting an immediate matching pledge from the Government.

The combined Ksh 200 million commitment signals growing recognition that protecting water catchments and biodiversity is essential to securing economic productivity, energy generation, food security and climate resilience.

Over the last 37 years, Rhino Charge has raised more than Ksh 2.8 billion for conservation initiatives.

These investments have financed 853 kilometres of electric fencing around critical forest ecosystems, helping reduce human-wildlife conflict while protecting strategic water sources.

The annual event continues to attract strong private-sector backing.

Corporate sponsors, philanthropists and competitors contributed to this year’s record fundraising performance, led by Adil Khawaja’s AK44 team, which raised Ksh 216 million—more than half the total amount collected.

Mark Glen’s Team 48 and Peter Kinyua’s Car No. 23 completed the top three fundraising positions.

The funds will support Rhino Ark’s ecosystem protection programmes, including forest restoration, fencing projects and conservation initiatives in major water towers such as the Mau Forest Complex and Mount Elgon ecosystem.

Competition results also reflected the event’s enduring popularity.

Team Huzi, led by Oliver Outram, retained the overall title after successfully navigating all checkpoints across the rugged Samburu terrain.

Hatarious Chargers and Braeburn Seven Squared secured second and third places respectively.

President Ruto praised the partnership between government, communities and the private sector, describing it as proof of what collaborative investment can achieve.

“Over thirty-seven years, you have proven what partnership between the private and public sectors can accomplish,” he said.

As climate change, water scarcity and environmental degradation increasingly threaten economic stability, Rhino Charge is demonstrating that conservation financing is no longer a peripheral issue, it is becoming a central pillar of Kenya’s long-term development strategy.