KCAA initiates probe into crash that claimed six in Nandi

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has announced the launch of a probe into the helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi Hills, which resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno.

In a statement, KCAA Director General Emile Arao indicated that aviation investigatorsbegun procedures to determine the cause of the fatal crash involving the AS350 helicopter.

The aircraft went down at Kabiyet Sub-location on February 28, 2026, at approximately 4:30 PM.

“KCAA has initiated the necessary procedures to support the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident by the Aircraft Accident InvestigationDepartment (AAID),” Arao stated, adding that further information will be provided as more verified details become available.

The regulator confirmed that six people were on board at the time of the crash and that formal identification of the victims and notification of their next of kin will be handled by the relevant authorities.

“The Authority extends its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected,” the Director General remarked.