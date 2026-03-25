Ruto to hold talks with Mozambique’s Francisco Chapo at State House

President William Ruto is set to hold talks with his Mozambique counterpart Daniel Francisco Chapo today (Thursday) at State House, Nairobi.

President Francisco Chapo jetted into the country on Tuesday at the invitation of President Ruto for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding trade and investment between the two countries.

Speaking after receiving the Mozambique Head of State, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi described the visit as a key opportunity for both countries to review the state of diplomatic ties and explore cooperation across political, economic and security sectors.

He noted that the engagements will focus on enhancing collaboration and deepening the longstanding partnership between Kenya and Mozambique.

“This visit will provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to assess the current state of bilateral cooperation and diplomatic ties, as well as to exchange views on the political, economic, social, peace and security situation of their respective countries, the continent, and the globe,” said Mudavadi.

The visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing efforts by both nations to strengthen structured engagement through the Kenya-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC), established in 1991.

More to follow…