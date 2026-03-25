Pope Leo XIV accepts resignation of Bishop Paul Kariuki Njiru

In a development marking both transition and continuity in the life of the Church, Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop Paul Kariuki Njiru, the founding Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wote.

In the same decision, the Holy Father has appointed the current Auxiliary Bishop of Wote, Rt. Rev. Simon Peter Kamomoe as the Apostolic Administrator, entrusting him with the pastoral and administrative care of the diocese during this period of transition.

The announcement was made in Rome, on 25 March 2026, at 12:00 noon (Vatican time), corresponding to 2:00 p.m. in Kenya, and was formally communicated to the Kenyan Bishops through the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Archbishop Bert Van Megen.

A Shepherd Who Shaped a New Diocese

The resignation of Bishop Kariuki marks the end of a defining chapter in the history of Wote, a diocese he helped bring to life. Appointed on 22 July 2023 by Pope Francis, he became the first bishop of the newly erected diocese. He was installed on 30 September 2023, marking the beginning of a new ecclesial journey in Makueni County.

Born on 11 March 1963 in Kathunguri, Embu County, Bishop Kariuki’s vocation has been shaped through a steady path of formation and service. He studied Philosophy at St. Joseph Seminary, Meru, and Theology at St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, Nairobi, before being ordained a priest on 1 March 1993.

A Legacy Rooted in Service and Structure

Before his appointment to Wote, Bishop Kariuki served as Bishop of Embu from 2009 to 2023, following his appointment by Pope Benedict XVI. During this period, he distinguished himself through pastoral leadership and institutional development, including his role as Chairman of the Catholic Health Commission of Kenya, where he oversaw a wide network of Church-run health facilities.

As the founding Bishop of Wote, his mission extended beyond pastoral care into the architectural task of building a diocese from its foundation. He prioritized catechetical formation, strengthened evangelization structures, and consistently called for unity among clergy, religious, and lay faithful. His leadership also engaged the social realities of the region, advocating for development and dignity among communities facing economic challenges.

A Transition Marked by Prudence and Care

In recent times, Bishop Kariuki has faced health challenges, a factor that has seen increased support from auxiliary leadership within the diocese. His resignation, now accepted by the Holy Father, reflects a moment of pastoral discernment—one guided by responsibility to the flock and fidelity to the mission of the Church.

The appointment of an Apostolic Administrator ensures that the Diocese of Wote continues its journey without interruption, maintaining stability while awaiting the nomination of a new diocesan bishop.

Communion, Continuity, and Hope

This transition underscores the Church’s enduring commitment to orderly governance and pastoral care. It is a reminder that while leadership roles may change, the mission of the Church remains constant—anchored in Christ and sustained by the Holy Spirit.

As the faithful of Wote and the wider Church in Kenya receive this news, they are invited to accompany this moment with prayer, gratitude for Bishop Kariuki’s service, and hope for the future.