Ruto urges Kenyans to elect leaders with clear plans, agenda

President William Ruto has challenged Kenyans to elect leaders with practical plans, a clear vision and an agenda for the country’s future.

Speaking Tuesday during this year’s 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, the President, who defended his administration’s record as he outlined programmes implemented since taking office in 2022, said leaders should be judged by their track records and results.

In remarks widely seen as an indirect appeal for a second term, Ruto maintained that the progress made towards promoting equality and inclusion must not be reversed.

“Next year, we will return to the ballot box. The political transition we began in 2022 must not be reversed. We must deepen a political culture in which citizens choose an agenda, leaders implement it, and the people judge the results,” he said.

“The benchmark for that contest must be clear: a track record, a vision, a plan, and an agenda. I will present to Kenyans an account of what my administration has achieved and what remains to be done,” he added.

The Head of State praised Kenyans, particularly young people, for holding his administration accountable and demanding results, even when doing so was uncomfortable, saying citizens had a democratic right to question their leaders.

“The demand for accountability has not always been comfortable. Kenyans, particularly young people, have taken to the streets to express their frustration, sometimes over the cost of living, taxation, unemployment and the pace of change,” he acknowledged.

“Their protests remind us that an electoral mandate does not silence the people between elections. Citizens retain the right to question their government, challenge its decisions and demand better. We must listen, respond and remain answerable for the commitments we made,” he pledged.

Ruto maintained that his administration had a clear plan to take Kenya to the next level, promising to tackle inequality and ease the cost of living under his vision of “Usawa ni Sawa” (Equality is Fair).

“I will present to Kenyans an account of what my administration has achieved and what remains to be done. I will explain our contribution to building a country that is not only free, democratic, and governed by the rule of law, but also more equitable and inclusive, a nation in which every citizen counts, every community matters, and no part of Kenya is left behind,” he said.

The President further outlined the next phase of his administration’s economic agenda, highlighting increased agricultural production, industrialisation, the exploitation of natural resources and the expansion of the service economy.

“I will also place before Kenyans the next phase of our agenda: increasing agricultural and milk production, expanding industrialisation, unlocking our natural resources, and accelerating our transition towards a modern, competitive service economy. Over the next three years, our ambition is to expand digital employment,” he said.

Against the backdrop of the high cost of living, unemployment and the rising cost of doing business, Ruto also announced measures aimed at easing the financial burden on households and creating more opportunities for Kenyans.

Among the measures highlighted was the exemption from Pay As You Earn (PAYE) income tax for workers earning Ksh 32,333 or less per month, alongside the expansion of the government internship programme.